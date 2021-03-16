Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 255 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 457,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,496,000 after acquiring an additional 34,075 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 252,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.81.

CP opened at $372.40 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $379.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $358.08 and a 200-day moving average of $332.90. The stock has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.7436 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

