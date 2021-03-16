Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,962 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $323,664,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 167,684 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $21,816,000 after purchasing an additional 79,152 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 343,030 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after buying an additional 30,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 114,419 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $15,757,000 after buying an additional 16,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.54.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $134.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.75 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.15.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $89,825.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,741.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,347 shares in the company, valued at $12,196,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,284 shares of company stock worth $7,022,241 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

