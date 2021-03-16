Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Premium Brands Holdings Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) – Analysts at Cormark increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Premium Brands in a research report issued on Monday, March 15th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.17 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.15.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$116.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$128.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Premium Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$127.67.

Shares of PBH stock opened at C$116.75 on Tuesday. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$62.79 and a 1 year high of C$118.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$106.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$100.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.