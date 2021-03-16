Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Poseida Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren forecasts that the company will earn ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Poseida Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Separately, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTX opened at $10.38 on Monday. Poseida Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $17.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03. The firm has a market cap of $641.69 million and a P/E ratio of -1.51.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11.

In other news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 4,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $44,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,500,000. Insiders own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTX. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,473,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 41.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases.

