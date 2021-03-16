Era Swap (ES) One Day Trading Volume Hits $261,055.00

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Era Swap has a market capitalization of $108,653.71 and approximately $261,055.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Era Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Era Swap has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00048721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.77 or 0.00656465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00071209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00026240 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00035782 BTC.

Era Swap Profile

Era Swap (ES) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 1,347,961,718 coins and its circulating supply is 19,622,271 coins. The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec.

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Era Swap Coin Trading

