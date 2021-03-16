Essential Utilities, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Essential Utilities in a report released on Wednesday, March 10th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill expects that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Essential Utilities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of WTRG opened at $43.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.61. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $48.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,812. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $206,021,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $70,114,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,447,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,818,000 after buying an additional 934,948 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $33,752,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,222,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,462,000 after buying an additional 626,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

