EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

ESLOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale lowered EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESLOY opened at $83.39 on Monday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.73 and its 200 day moving average is $73.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.92.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

