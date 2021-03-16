EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s (ESLOY) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

ESLOY stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.39. 20,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.92. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $48.79 and a 52 week high of $84.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

