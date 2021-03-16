Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Short Interest Update

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the February 11th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
In related news, COO Santos Salvador Dada sold 9,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $492,624.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,657.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 19,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $800,069.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,065,871.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,917 shares of company stock worth $1,779,196. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Establishment Labs stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.49. 5,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,554. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.11. Establishment Labs has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $76.91.
Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.
ESTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.
About Establishment Labs
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.
Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.