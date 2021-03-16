Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Hits $12.31

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $1.43 billion and $1.16 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.31 or 0.00021846 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,798.30 or 0.03191970 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

