Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 75.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100,783 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Everi were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the third quarter worth $8,784,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter worth $8,344,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 53.7% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,714,000 after buying an additional 538,404 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 32.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,759,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,517,000 after buying an additional 429,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 6,631.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 321,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Everi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

In other news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $78,352.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,648.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $97,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,220.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,140. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.58. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $15.99.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

