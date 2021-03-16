Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 4,104.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,510 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,356,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,391,000 after purchasing an additional 304,424 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 377,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 568,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,223,000 after acquiring an additional 74,702 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

NYSE:ES opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 69.86%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

