Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.90.

EIFZF has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Exchange Income from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Exchange Income from $37.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Exchange Income from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Exchange Income from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

EIFZF traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $32.67. 856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $32.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.50.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.