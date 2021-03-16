Exosis (EXO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $29.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0548 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Exosis has traded up 26.4% against the dollar. Exosis has a total market cap of $28,281.86 and approximately $29.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,663.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,801.38 or 0.03236199 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $201.44 or 0.00361883 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $525.58 or 0.00944207 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $223.02 or 0.00400653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $194.74 or 0.00349856 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.51 or 0.00247040 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00022147 BTC.

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

