eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) had its target price increased by DA Davidson to $67.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded eXp World from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair downgraded eXp World from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $55.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.56. eXp World has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.35 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.27 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that eXp World will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $3,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,003,883.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeff Whiteside sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $3,614,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,921.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,291,600 in the last 90 days. 40.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in eXp World by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,188,000 after purchasing an additional 155,058 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,983,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in eXp World by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 372,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 149,739 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in eXp World by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after purchasing an additional 97,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in eXp World by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 60,370 shares in the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

