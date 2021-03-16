Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Boosted by Night Owl Capital Management LLC

Night Owl Capital Management LLC increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,762 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 2.6% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Facebook in the third quarter worth about $2,222,276,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,960,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $535,574,000 after buying an additional 1,102,252 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at $353,410.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,377,941 shares of company stock worth $366,856,116 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

Shares of FB stock traded up $7.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.32. The company had a trading volume of 667,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,319,281. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.81. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $801.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

