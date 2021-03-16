FairCoin (FAIR) Trading 40.9% Higher This Week

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One FairCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0929 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges. FairCoin has a market cap of $4.94 million and $22,389.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FairCoin has traded up 40.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KARMA (KARMA) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001272 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00072621 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004483 BTC.

FairCoin Profile

FairCoin (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

