Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Buys 384 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of VUG traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,673. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $269.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.95.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

