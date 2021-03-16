Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in BlackRock by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in BlackRock by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $723.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,571. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $788.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $714.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $668.05. The stock has a market cap of $110.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.34 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

