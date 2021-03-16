Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 16,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 76,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,155,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,364,000 after purchasing an additional 443,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 409,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,710,000 after purchasing an additional 107,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.80. 150,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,485,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

