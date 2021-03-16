Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Insider Bahram Valamehr Sells 25,000 Shares

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,308,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,150,339. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bahram Valamehr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Bahram Valamehr sold 6,230 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $729,533.00.

Shares of FATE traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.36. The stock had a trading volume of 99,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,428. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.42 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $121.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.12 and a 200 day moving average of $71.37.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FATE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 9.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 92.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 17.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 23,560 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 11.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 27.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

