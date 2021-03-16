Ferguson plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Short Interest Up 30.4% in February

Ferguson plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 168,000 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the February 11th total of 128,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 397,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

FERGY stock remained flat at $$119.49 during trading on Tuesday. 6,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,074. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

