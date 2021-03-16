Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Acquired by Ensemble Capital Management LLC

Ensemble Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,837 shares during the period. Ferrari comprises about 6.2% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $62,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RACE opened at $197.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $127.73 and a 12-month high of $233.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, March 5th. HSBC cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.00.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

