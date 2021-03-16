Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Short Interest Update

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the February 11th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of FMO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 81,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,272. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth $279,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $995,000.

About Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

