Fiduciary Group LLC Acquires 493 Shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. Creative Planning lifted its stake in AON by 28.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in AON by 333.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 27,842 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in AON by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in AON by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in AON in the third quarter worth about $208,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.37. The stock had a trading volume of 13,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,117. The company has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.83. Aon Plc has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $235.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. AON’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

AON announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.86.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

