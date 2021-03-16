Fiduciary Group LLC Has $13.61 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.8% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,913,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,028 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 41,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 19,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.10. 300,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,576,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $157.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.33. The firm has a market cap of $467.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

