Fiduciary Group LLC Has $4.51 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,904,000. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTX. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.40. 95,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,565,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.09.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

