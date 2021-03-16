Fiduciary Group LLC Reduces Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $66.99. The stock had a trading volume of 168,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,076,462. The stock has a market cap of $197.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.92. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $73.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

