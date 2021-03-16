Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 200 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,454,000 after acquiring an additional 58,220 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.88.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 555,284 shares of company stock valued at $106,132,302. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,633,171. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.