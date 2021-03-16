Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 2,346 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $59.17. The stock had a trading volume of 711,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,161,061. The stock has a market cap of $250.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $65.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

