Financial Comparison: Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) versus Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) and Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Stoke Therapeutics has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radius Health has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stoke Therapeutics and Radius Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoke Therapeutics N/A -22.93% -22.26% Radius Health -48.61% N/A -56.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Stoke Therapeutics and Radius Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stoke Therapeutics 0 2 7 0 2.78 Radius Health 0 6 2 0 2.25

Stoke Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $64.33, suggesting a potential upside of 28.03%. Radius Health has a consensus price target of $23.67, suggesting a potential upside of 3.85%. Given Stoke Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Stoke Therapeutics is more favorable than Radius Health.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stoke Therapeutics and Radius Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoke Therapeutics N/A N/A -$32.33 million ($1.80) -27.92 Radius Health $173.32 million 6.17 -$132.99 million ($2.89) -7.89

Stoke Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Radius Health. Stoke Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Radius Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Stoke Therapeutics beats Radius Health on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc., an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing. The company was formerly known as ASOthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2016. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company markets TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time transdermal patch, that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome. The company has collaborations and license agreements with 3M Company; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Teijin Limited; Berlin-Chemie; Eisai Co. Ltd.; and Duke University. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.