FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 19,331 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 235,917 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 19,331 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.3% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $52,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $234.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.17. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $246.13. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

