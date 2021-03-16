First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FSLF) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FSLF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th.

FSLF opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.45. First Eagle Senior Loan Fund has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $14.45.

Get First Eagle Senior Loan Fund alerts:

In other First Eagle Senior Loan Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,989 shares of First Eagle Senior Loan Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $125,396.55.

First Eagle Senior Loan Fund Company Profile

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Senior Loan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Senior Loan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.