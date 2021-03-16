First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.85 Million

Analysts expect that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will report sales of $45.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.00 million and the lowest is $44.70 million. First Financial posted sales of $45.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year sales of $183.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $178.30 million to $188.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $186.90 million, with estimates ranging from $181.80 million to $192.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 25.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 6th.

NASDAQ:THFF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. First Financial has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $47.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,713,000 after buying an additional 51,421 shares during the last quarter. First Financialcorp IN grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 747,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,035,000 after purchasing an additional 59,302 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 228,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

