First Mercantile Trust Co. Buys New Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 12,026 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 197.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,336,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $92.77 on Tuesday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $121.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.42 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. Research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FATE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 6,229 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $729,415.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 96,763 shares in the company, valued at $11,330,947.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 327,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $27,999,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 226,651 shares of company stock valued at $25,943,119 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

