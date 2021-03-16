First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases New Holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DYN. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,764,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DYN opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average is $20.55. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 81.20 and a current ratio of 81.20.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.27). Analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

DYN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dyne Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapies.

