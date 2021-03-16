First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 90 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $233.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.15 and its 200 day moving average is $212.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $104.01 and a twelve month high of $265.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $637.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HELE. Bank of America lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

