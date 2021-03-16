First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Position Boosted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,243,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,133,000 after buying an additional 145,469 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth $532,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,187,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,025,000 after purchasing an additional 190,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter.

FMB opened at $56.60 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average of $56.48.

