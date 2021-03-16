First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the February 11th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAB traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $70.53. The company had a trading volume of 17,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,247. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $70.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.64.

