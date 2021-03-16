First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 34,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of CIBR opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.29. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $46.69.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.