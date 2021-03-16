First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the February 11th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 777,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,720. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.72. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.38 and a 1-year high of $56.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.