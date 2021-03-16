First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Short Interest Down 24.0% in February

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the February 11th total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded First US Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Get First US Bancshares alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First US Bancshares stock. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. First US Bancshares makes up approximately 0.2% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 2.81% of First US Bancshares worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First US Bancshares stock opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.23. The company has a market cap of $57.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.68. First US Bancshares has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 3.38%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for First US Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First US Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.