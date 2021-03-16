Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Insider Guy Chiarello Sells 30,000 Shares

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Guy Chiarello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $2,303,600.00.

Fiserv stock opened at $124.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $126.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Grace Capital grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

