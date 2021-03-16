Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.47.

FIVN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Five9 alerts:

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,011,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,749,967.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.57, for a total value of $2,107,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,184,108.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,981 shares of company stock valued at $14,694,389 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $168.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -317.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.26. Five9 has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.