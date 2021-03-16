FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $286.65.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLT. Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

FLT traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $168.51 and a twelve month high of $292.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.37.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

