Footballcoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $279,406.00 (XFC)

Footballcoin (CURRENCY:XFC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One Footballcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Footballcoin has a total market cap of $4.75 million and $279,406.00 worth of Footballcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Footballcoin has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footballcoin Coin Profile

Footballcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 13th, 2014. Footballcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,660,526 coins. Footballcoin’s official website is www.footballcoin.io. Footballcoin’s official Twitter account is @xfcfootballcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “FootballCoin allows users to act like a real manager, predicting player form, match outcomes, ability development and rewarding managers for their results. Building a fantasy team will have users choosing from the available list of professional players. XFCCOIN is the registered currency for the FootballCoin economy. XFCCOIN is a digital token that functions using the blockchain infrastructure of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Footballcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Footballcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Footballcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Footballcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

