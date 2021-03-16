Forterra (LON:FORT) Shares Gap Up to $270.00

Forterra plc (LON:FORT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 270 ($3.53), but opened at GBX 283.50 ($3.70). Forterra shares last traded at GBX 271.24 ($3.54), with a volume of 37,026 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 272 ($3.55) price target on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 219.67 ($2.87).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 266.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 225.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20. The firm has a market cap of £620.18 million and a PE ratio of -103.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Forterra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.54%.

In related news, insider Stephen Harrison sold 11,111 shares of Forterra stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total transaction of £28,888.60 ($37,743.14).

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

