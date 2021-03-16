Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $200.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FTNT. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.16.

Shares of FTNT opened at $192.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 71.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.31. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $192.25.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,896,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $384,454.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,976 shares of company stock valued at $14,170,350 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,328,000 after buying an additional 45,697 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $984,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,047.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 137,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after buying an additional 125,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,704,000 after buying an additional 17,886 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

