Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is engaged in the owning and acquisition of infrastructure and equipment for leasing. Its segments include Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal and Railroad. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FTAI. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.80.

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $30.29 on Friday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $31.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 2.02.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 235.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter worth $8,596,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter worth $976,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,812,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,880 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter worth $20,391,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

