Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Downgraded to Underperform at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf cut shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Oddo Bhf currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. AlphaValue cut Fortum Oyj to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Nordea Equity Research cut Fortum Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

Fortum Oyj stock opened at $5.40 on Monday. Fortum Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.